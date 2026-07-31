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Al-Nassr's ranks complete before the start of the new season: Ronaldo the only absentee

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
S. Mane
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Senegal

When will the Portuguese star return?

Al-Nassr have all but finalised their squad as preparations ramp up for the start of the new 2026-2027 season.

The club kicked off their overseas training camp in Lisbon on 19 July, with every player involved bar four: Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, Senegal's Sadio Mane, and Abdulelah Al-Amri.

According to Saudi journalist Rtiban Al-Dosari, Felix and Mane will link up with the camp in Lisbon on Friday evening. Al-Amri got there ahead of them, arriving on Wednesday night.

That leaves Ronaldo as the only man yet to report, despite his World Cup campaign with Portugal ending back on 6 July.

He is expected to touch down in the coming hours and join the final phase of pre-season work.

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

The new campaign is now barely two weeks away. Al-Nassr open up on 15 August against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn League.

Renewing their title, claimed last season after a seven-year drought, is the target. So too is a first ever AFC Champions League Elite crown.

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