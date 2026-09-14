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Al Nassr v Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Al-Nassr races against time to secure its player before it is too late: financial fair play lies in wait

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N. Al-Boushail
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Boushal renewal talks begin

Al-Nassr have moved early to protect one of their most valuable assets, opening talks over a new deal for standout full-back Nawaf Boushal. The plan is simple: close off any route that might see them lose him for nothing and lock down a player who has become central to the squad.

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Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that the capital club have decided to act before Boushal enters his free period next January, the point at which he could sign for any club without reference to Al-Nassr.

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Al-Ain
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Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
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According to the paper, Al-Nassr want to push negotiations through in the coming weeks rather than leave the matter until the dying days of his contract. It underlines just how determined they are to keep him.

The hardest part, though, isn't agreeing terms with Boushal. The paper explains that the real obstacle lies in securing the approval of the Financial Control Committee to make the renewal official.

That is the step that could prove decisive. The club face strict oversight of their new contracts and renewals, and the management recently ran into trouble getting Abdulrahman Ghareeb's own extension over the line.

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Boushal joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 from Al-Fateh after the club bought out the remainder of his contract. He wasted no time establishing himself as a key figure, racking up 131 appearances in all competitions in the Al-Alami shirt, scoring three goals and providing 18 assists, according to "Transfermarkt".

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