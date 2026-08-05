Al-Nassr have confirmed the departure of Brazilian winger Wesley Teixeira this summer, sending him out on a fresh loan spell.

The Saudi club revealed on their official account on "X" that Wesley will join Brazilian side Cruzeiro until the end of next season.

Crucially, the deal contains no option for Cruzeiro to sign the player permanently once the loan expires, according to earlier reports from Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah".

Al-Nassr will cover just a fifth of Wesley's wages, with the Brazilian club picking up the remaining 80%, the same newspaper claims.

It marks a second successive loan for Wesley. He spent the second half of last season at Real Sociedad but managed only 5 appearances, failing to register a goal or an assist.

The 21-year-old never nailed down a starting spot after arriving from Corinthians in the summer of 2024.

He has since featured in 40 matches for Al-Nassr across all competitions, chipping in with 5 goals and 5 assists.