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Jordan striker Yazan Al-Naimat has revealed the behind-the-scenes story of previous negotiations with Egyptian club Al Ahly, explaining that a shoulder injury prevented his move to the Red Castle. He also spoke about the possibility of joining the club in the future and when he expects to return to action after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.

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Speaking during a live stream on "YouTube", Al-Naimat said Al Ahly never approached him before his recent cruciate ligament injury. The talks actually came before the Club World Cup in Qatar, when he was nursing a shoulder injury.

The player, who left Qatari side Al-Arabi last summer, explained: "Egypt's Al Ahly didn't speak to me before my cruciate injury, but they negotiated with me before the Club World Cup that was held in Qatar. I had a shoulder injury, though, and I told them it would be difficult to join at that time."

He added: "I explained to Al Ahly back then that it would be wonderful to play for them and I would have received a good financial package, but because of the injury I wasn't going to give them the level they needed."

The Jordan striker wanted to arrive at Al Ahly in peak physical and technical condition, so he could deliver the level expected of him. He pointed to the huge pressure any player or coach faces at the club.

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Al-Naimat put it bluntly: "I told Al Ahly that because I know I would be playing for Egypt's Al Ahly. If Ammouta lost a match and was sacked, imagine what would happen to me if I didn't score in a match?"

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He continued: "If I'm going to move to Al Ahly, I want to join when I'm ready to deliver a level that befits the stature of the club."

Ammouta left after 14 matches

Al-Naimat's comments followed the Moroccan coach's exit from Al Ahly. The board ended his tenure after a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids in the ninth round of the Egyptian league.

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It was Al Ahly's first defeat under Ammouta. He took charge of 14 matches in all competitions, winning 11, drawing two and losing one.

That loss to Pyramids also dropped Al Ahly to third in the table, seven points behind the leaders.

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Al-Naimat sets his return date

As for his future, Al-Naimat is still recovering. He confirmed he'll be back in action during the January transfer window, though nothing is official yet about his next club.

He said: "I'm recovering from the injury and will return to the pitch during the winter transfer window in January. There's nothing official about my new team."

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Al-Naimat tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Jordan's quarter-final against Iraq at the 2025 Arab Cup. He went down early in the game and tried to play on before leaving the pitch. Medical tests and scans later confirmed the nature of the injury.

The timing was cruel, with the injury coming just months before the 2026 World Cup. Al-Naimat had been one of the standout performers for the Jordan side who qualified for the tournament.

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Jeddah is the preferred destination

Egypt's Al Ahly may have been linked with him, but the Jordanian striker's heart lies elsewhere. Given the chance, he'd choose one of the two giants of the Saudi city of Jeddah.

He said: "The truth is that my dream is to join one of the Jeddah clubs, Al Ahli or Al Ittihad, because of the fans."

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Now 27, Al-Naimat last played for Qatari side Al-Arabi, having joined them in August 2024 after a spell with Qatar's Al Ahli.

He has made 58 appearances for his country, scoring 23 goals, and remains one of the leading attacking options in the Jordan squad.