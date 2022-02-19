Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to extend their Caf Champions League Group A lead when they clash against Al Merreikh at Al-Salam Stadium on Saturday.

After edging Al Hilal 1-0 in their group opener in Rustenburg last week, Masandawana are out for a second straight victory against another Sudanese giant.

Al Merreikh are playing their home games in Egypt and this is their first match of this group as their match against Al Ahly was postponed due to the Cairo giants’ participation at the Club World Cup.

While Al Ahly and Al Merreikh have a game in hand each, Sundowns are keen on a win to become the team to beat in this pool.

Victory on Saturday would place the Tshwane giants five points clear at the top of the table.

Game Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, February 19 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 4 channel 209

Squads & Team News

There are no suspensions in the Al Merreikh camp as they go into this crucial fixture.

Sundowns might need to be on the lookout for Merreikh’s Nigerian midfielder Tony Edjomariegwe who was outstanding on their way to the group phase with two goals and three assists.

Sundowns have a number of injuries in their camp, with the latest being striker Pavol Safranko to join the list.

The Slovak lasted 43 minutes in Sundowns’ Premier Soccer League clash against Baroka FC on Monday.

His absence places Erwin Saavedra, who replaced him, in line to make his first start for Masandawana.

Winger Gaston Sirino will also not take part in Saturday’s match with a nasal fracture.

Haashim Domingo, Kermit Erasmus, Thabiso Kutumela and Gift Motupa’s participation are in doubt.

There is, however, some good news in the Masandawana camp following the return of Mosa Lebusa from injury in what adds selection options in central defence.

Lebogang Maboe is also back after recovering early from an injury that initially had him ruled out for the rest of the season.

Match Preview

This is the first meeting between Sundowns and Al Merreikh in this competition.

The Sudanese giants’ last match in the Champions League was a 2-1 defeat by Zanaco in the second leg of first round in October but having won the first leg 3-0, they managed to squeeze through into the group stage on a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Since that defeat by Zanaco, Merreikh only managed to return to action at the beginning of February and they have since played two Sudani Premier League games which they won.

They face a Sundowns side which arrived in Egypt after dropping points in a 1-1 PSL draw against Baroka.

Masandawana have, however, not tasted defeat in their last five matches.