American businessman Ben Harburg, owner of Saudi club Al-Kholood, has mocked Mohamed Salah's move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor confirmed the signing of the Egyptian star on Wednesday, wrapping up one of the summer's headline deals.





Salah walked away from Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years at Anfield, a spell packed with individual honours and silverware.

Where would he go next? Most expected a switch to the Saudi league, with Al-Ittihad chasing his signature according to numerous reports.

Instead, he chose Turkey. A move to Trabzonspor opens a fresh chapter in his career.

Harburg took aim at the deal on his official X account: "He has gone to the right league. The Saudi Pro League is not the right place to spend a retirement holiday."















