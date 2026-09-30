Nasser Al-Khelaifi has settled the question. The Paris Saint-Germain president has confirmed his official stance on standing in next March's FIFA elections in Morocco.

Gianni Infantino, the current FIFA president, faces significant criticism, and many countries, particularly in Europe, have withdrawn their support for him ahead of the vote.

Several reports had floated the names of those who could run against Infantino, among them Al-Khelaifi, who also chairs the European Club Association.

Yet despite the speculation linking him with a challenge to Infantino, the PSG chief flatly ruled it out.

Al-Khelaifi could not have been clearer at the European Club Association's general assembly meeting in Denmark: "I have no interest in FIFA, and I do not aspire to membership of it."

He continued, according to the newspaper "Le Parisien": "I do not think I am the right person for this position, and in truth, I do not want to go there."

Given the choice, he would rather stay put than throw his hat into the FIFA presidential race.

"I enjoy what I do and I have a good time," Al-Khelaifi added. "We want to continue building positive projects together. FIFA is not for me."

The clock is ticking towards March. For now, Infantino stands as the only declared candidate for the post.