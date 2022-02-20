Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates are out to extend their Caf Confederation Cup Group B lead when they clash with Al-Ittihad at Martyrs of February Stadium on Sunday.

Buoyed by the 2-0 home win over Algerian side JS Saoura in their group opener last weekend, Pirates are pushing to make it two wins in a row.

They come up against an Al-Ittihad side playing their first match of this group phase after their match against Royal Leopards failed to take place last weekend as the Eswatini outfit had not yet confirmed participation in this tournament.

Al Ittihad would also be keen to begin their group campaign on a high note with a home win.

Since lifting the 1996 Caf Super Cup, Pirates have not won any continental trophy and they would want to prove they are serious contenders of this competition.

Game Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, February 20 Time 18:00 SA Time

Squads & Team News

No Al-Ittihad player is suspended for this match and defender Sanad Al Warfali knows Pirates very well, having been with Raja Casablanca when they took on the Buccaneers last season in this competition.

Pirates will have to be on the lookout for strikers Salem Roma and Mohamed Zaabia, who usually lead Al-Itiihad’s attack.

Pirates say their camp is almost a full house following the recovery of a number of players from injuries.

Notable absentees from Sunday’s match are goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Vincent Pule, who did not travel to Libya.

That places Siyabonga Mphontshane likely to start in goal for the Buccaneers, while the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto, Goodman Mosele and Thabang Monare have been trying to make up for the absence of Pule.

Match Preview

After five straight home games across all competitions, Pirates are finally on the road and this trip has taken them to North Africa.

The last time they were in Benghazi was in April 2021 and they returned home with a point following a 0-0 draw against Al Ahli Benghazi in the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

They then went on to beat Al Ahli 3-0 at home and that record against Libyan sides could be encouraging them going into Sunday’s game.

Pirates arrived in the North African country on the backdrop of last Wednesday’s 0-0 home draw against Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match.

It was a result which ended the Soweto giants’ four-game winning streak in all competitions.

Their opponents Al-Ittihad were last involved in competitive action on January 21 but are on an eight-game unbeaten run of four wins and as many draws.

They are in the Confederation Cup following relegation from the Caf Champions League at the hands of Esperance.