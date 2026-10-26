The eighth round of the Joy Elite League for Under-21s delivered fierce competition and a shake-up at the top. Al-Ittihad kept up their strong form to hold onto the lead, Al-Ahli rediscovered their balance with a comprehensive win, and Al-Taawoun announced themselves as one of the standout stories of the round with a thumping victory over Al-Ettifaq.

These results confirmed just how tight the race for the top places has become, with more than one side closing in on the leaders. The attacking encounters stole the spotlight, whether through Al-Taawoun's rout or the draw that settled the clash between Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh.

Al-Ittihad stay out in front alone as Al-Ahli give chase

Al-Ittihad cleared the Neom hurdle with a single goal, banking three precious points to move onto 22. The win tightened their grip at the top of the Joy Elite League and extended their run of positive results.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, quickly rediscovered their winning touch. A 3-1 defeat of Damac took them to 18 points in second, four behind Al-Ittihad, with the coming rounds set to decide whether the gap grows or shrinks.

Al-Taawoun strike hard as Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh draw

Al-Taawoun produced the most striking result of the round. They thrashed Al-Ettifaq 5-1 on their own ground, a victory that gave them a huge lift up the table to 15 points with a match in hand, fuelling their ambitions of competing at the top.

The Al-Hilal and Al-Fateh clash finished 1-1. Neither side could find the winner, and both walked away with a single point, a result that dented their ambitions and handed their rivals the chance to keep climbing.

The scorers' battle heats up between Al-Issa and Al-Ghamdi

On the individual front, the race for the Golden Boot rolls on. Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa leads with 8 goals, with Al-Ittihad's Ammar Al-Ghamdi one behind on 7.

Every round now carries extra weight, with the young talents lighting up the competition through bold attacking displays. The eighth round leaves Al-Ittihad in the box seat, Al-Ahli and Al-Taawoun their most prominent pursuers, and plenty still to play for in both the title chase and the scorers' race.