Al-Ittihad cannot afford another stumble. Two rounds into the AFC Champions League Elite without a win, they head to Uzbekistan on Monday to face Neftchi in the third round of the West Region league stage, knowing their course needs correcting fast.

German coach Jens Wissing has no margin left for dropped points. Speaking at Sunday's press conference in the Uzbek city of Fergana, he stressed the need to claim victory and recover the ground Al-Ittihad have already lost at the start of their continental campaign.

Wissing said: "We are seeking victory in tomorrow's match, to make up for the points we lost during the first two rounds, and to continue our journey in the tournament."

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Next matches NEF AFC Champions League Elite 09:45 ITT

Fixture congestion sits high on the list of problems weighing on his side. Wissing explained that the crowded schedule forces him into constant changes to the line-up, each one shaped by the technical and physical demands of the match in front of him.

His preferred style, he added, relies on rotating players continuously to help them cope with the back-to-back fixtures, with the team battling to restore balance both at home and in Asia.

Wissing also sounded a warning about his hosts. He praised Neftchi, who top the standings in their own country, and pointed to their clear attacking threat, a danger that demands the utmost concentration from Al-Ittihad.

Goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic made no secret of his frustration. The Serbian admitted that the results the Tigers managed in the first two rounds fell well short of their ambitions.

Rajkovic said: "We will work so that tomorrow's match is our real start in the tournament," adding that the players are preparing physically and technically to handle the pressure of matches and return to positive results.

Al-Ittihad opened their Champions League Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar's Al-Shamal, then lost 2-1 to the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai. That leaves a win over Neftchi as a necessity to restore confidence and revive their hopes in the competition.