Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Masandawana have already qualified for the last-eight of Africa's premier club competition and they seek to complete a winning record in their group

Mamelodi Sundowns will be pressing for another away victory as they face Al Hilal Omdurman in Friday's Caf Champions League Group B match at Al Hilal Stadium.

After beating CR Belouizdad 5-1 away, before edging Tout Puissant Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Sundowns are left with this Omdurman visit to complete away wins in their group.

The Tshwane giants so far enjoy a 100 percent winning record in their pool and have already booked a spot in the competition's quarter-finals.

While Sundowns could be playing for prestige and records, second-placed Al Hilal are fighting to stay clear of Belouizdad and TP Mazembe who are all fighting for the remaining last-eight slot from this group.

The Sudanese giants have three points, the same as Belouizdad who are third on the table, while basement side TP Mazembe have two points.

Game Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Friday, April 2 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News

Zimbabwe midfielder Last Jesi arrived back in Omdurman on Wednesday from international duty while Uganda goalkeeper Jamal Salim joined the rest of the squad on Thursday.

Nine Al Hilal players, including seven who started for Sudan against South Africa in last Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are in line for selection to play on Friday.

They also include in-form Mohamed Abdelrahman who scored Sudan's second goal in the 2-0 win over Bafana Bafana.

Sundowns will be without Kermit Erasmus who was injured in a Premier Soccer League match against Stellenbosch on March 13 and has since missed two club matches plus international duty with Bafana Bafana.

The Brazilians will be welcoming back Peter Shalulile who was suspended for their last domestic fixture against Black Leopards.

Six Sundowns players Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Thapelo Morena and Rivaldo Coetzee who were part of the Bafana squad which lost to Sudan are available for selection on Friday.

Match Preview

The last time Sundowns visited Al Hilal they lost 4-2 in April 2008 in the Caf Champions League second round, first leg match.

They then won 1-0 at home and went on to be eliminated from the competition 4-3 on aggregate.

The next meeting between the two sides then came 13 years later when Sundowns proved powerful for Al Hilal following a 2-0 win in the opening match of the ongoing group campaign in February courtesy of Lebusa and Erasmus' goals.

This makes Friday's match the fourth meeting between the two sides.

Masandawana arrived in Omdurman on the backdrop of an unbeaten run in the PSL as well as this season's Champions League campaign.

They face an Al Hilal side which last tasted defeat when they visited Pretoria in February and since then, the Sudanese giants have gone nine matches undefeated.

Zambian centre referee Janny Sikazwe will handle Friday's game.