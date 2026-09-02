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فريق الهلال تحت 21 عامًاAl Hilal's X official account

Translated by

Al-Hilal top Saudi youth list in Asia: absence of the Roshn Saudi League's top scorer

Jawwy Elite League U-21
Saudi Arabia U21
Al Hilal U21
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia gears up for a strong tournament

Al-Hilal stars have dominated the Saudi under-21 squad list preparing to take part in the Asian Games football tournament, while the top scorer of the elite JOI League was left out.

The young Green Falcons head to Japan for the Asian Games in Nagoya, running from 14 September until 3 October this year.

Italian boss Luigi Di Biagio, head coach of the side, has named a final 23-man squad for the tournament. Four of them come from Al-Hilal: Mishal Al-Daoud, Saad Al-Mutairi, Sabri Dahl and Turki Al-Ghamil.

Al-Nassr contribute three players in Awad Aman, Bassam Hazazi and Saad Haqawi. Al-Ittihad have two in Mohammed Barnawi and Farha Al-Shamrani, with Al-Qadsiah matching that number through Ammar Al-Yuhaibi and Iyad Housa.

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Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Taawoun U21 crest
Al Taawoun U21
Al Taawoun U21
Al Hilal U21 crest
Al Hilal U21
Al Hilal U21

Just one Al-Ahli player made the cut: winger Ziyad Malla, the second top scorer in the elite JOI League (the Saudi under-21 league) with four goals, level with Al-Fateh's Cape Verde arrival Jefferson Ramos.

The biggest shock, though, was the omission of the league's top scorer. Al-Ettifaq striker Mohammed Al-Issa netted five goals in the tournament's first two matches yet missed out.

Saudi Arabia sit in Group Four at the Asian Games alongside Qatar, whom they face on 18 September, four days before meeting South Korea.

Below is the Saudi under-21 squad list

  • Abdulrahman Al-Ghamdi - Al-Taawoun
  • Yazan Al-Ruwaili - Al-Hazm
  • Mahmoud Al-Barih - Al-Fateh
  • Awad Dahl - Al-Ettifaq
  • Sultan Al-Issa - Al-Riyadh
  • Mohammed Barnawi - Al-Ittihad
  • Mishal Al-Daoud - Al-Hilal
  • Awad Aman - Al-Nassr
  • Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem - Al-Fateh
  • Saad Al-Mutairi - Al-Hilal
  • Yazan Madani - Al-Khaleej
  • Bassam Hazazi - Al-Nassr
  • Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz - Al-Fateh
  • Iyad Housa - Al-Qadsiah
  • Farha Al-Shamrani - Al-Ittihad
  • Rakan Al-Ghamdi - Al-Nassr
  • Ammar Al-Yuhaibi - Al-Qadsiah
  • Ziyad Malla - Al-Ahli
  • Sabri Dahl - Al-Hilal
  • Saad Haqawi - Al-Nassr
  • Thamer Al-Khaibari - Al-Khaleej
  • Turki Al-Ghamil - Al-Hilal
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