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Al Hilal v Al Hazem - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Karim Malim
Translated by

Al-Hilal receive unwelcome news ahead of Shabab Al-Ahli clash

G. Martinelli
Al Hilal vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Al Hilal
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Ettifaq vs Al Hilal
Al-Ettifaq
Saudi Pro League
S. Inzaghi
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Morocco
Italy

Continued absence and an unknown date

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia have been dealt a fresh blow ahead of their eagerly awaited clash with Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE. Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli will miss Tuesday's fourth-round tie in the AFC Champions League Elite at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, with his fitness not yet at the required level.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Martinelli is still working through a rehabilitation programme inside the club's clinic as he recovers from a hamstring injury. The player is said to be progressing well, in line with the treatment and rehabilitation plan drawn up for him.

The newspaper added that the Brazilian's chances of rejoining group training should become clearer this week, depending on how his body responds to the programme. Only then will his return to match action be mapped out.

Martinelli picked up the muscle injury during Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Qadsiah in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League on 23 October.

Next matches
HIL

HIL

AFC Champions League Elite

03 Nov 2026

ALA

ALA

ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

Al-Hilal's official account on X confirmed at the time that Martinelli would need between 10 and 15 days of treatment and rehabilitation.

Tuesday's tie will be the winger's third absence since the injury. He has already sat out the meetings with Al-Shamal of Qatar in the AFC Champions League Elite and Al-Fateh in the Saudi Roshn League, and now joins the list of absentees against Shabab Al-Ahli as he waits on a return date.

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