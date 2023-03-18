Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians are in Sudan for the penultimate match of Group B as they seek to maintain an unbeaten run in this pool

Mamelodi Sundowns would be playing for prestige when they face off with Al Hilal Omdurman in Saturday’s Caf Champions League tie at Al Hilal Stadium.

Having already qualified for the quarter-finals, Masandawana are not under pressure for three points but would want to finish the group campaign without tasting defeat.

Fresh from the 5-2 thumping of Al Ahly last week as well as the midweek 5-1 demolition of Royal AM in the Premier Soccer League, Sundowns are brimming with confidence.

It is a frightening run of form that could leave Al Hilal quaking in their boots.

The Brazilians have already won away from home in this group phase after beating Cotonsport 3-1 in Garoua and that could be a huge concern for the Sudanese giants.

Just a point separates Sundowns and Al Hilal, who are second in the standings.

Victory for Al Hilal would take them to the top of the table while sending them to the knockouts.

Such a scenario would close the group, knocking out Al Ahly while rendering the final round of matches dead rubbers.

But if Masandawana win or draw on Saturday, the Al Ahly-Al Hilal clash on the last day of the group campaign would be a potentially stormy affair in the battle to reach the last eight.

Game Al Hilal Omdurman vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, March 18 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 3 HD channel 208

Squads & Team News

The availability of former Baroka FC forward Gerald Phiri is in doubt for Al Hilal as he is still battling to get back to fitness.

Since featuring in the reverse fixture against Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld, the Malawi international has missed all their recent matches.

Rivaldo Coetzee is out again injured, battling with a hamstring injury, the same problem as Rushine de Reuck.

Bongani Zungu and Lebohang Maboe are both nursing knee injuries while Gaston Sirino has a troublesome ankle.

Siphelele suffered a groin injury just as he had picked up some good form and Lesedi Kapinga is working on recovering despite getting injured while not playing competitive matches.

Sundowns are yet to resolve the Andile Jali issue, and the central midfielder has stopped training with the team.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena has a yellow card and would be avoiding being booked again, which would see him get suspended.

Match Preview

Since being beaten 1-0 by Sundowns in the reverse fixture, Al Hilal have not tasted defeat in all competitions.

The Sudanese heavyweights host Masandawana against the backdrop of five straight wins, including defeating Al Ahly.

That makes them potentially dangerous to Sundowns, who would want to avoid losing their first match since October 22, 2022.



