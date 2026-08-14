Al-Hilal maintain their historic habit on the night of Al-Faisaly's downfall

Al-Hilal kept up their historic habit at the start of their Roshn Saudi Pro League campaign, beating Al-Faisaly 4-2 on Friday evening in the first round to kick off the new season with a valuable win.

This was about more than three points. Al-Hilal stretched a remarkable record in the opening round, having never lost their first league fixture in their history, a figure that speaks to their strength when tackling the curtain-raiser.

Read also.. Happens for the first time.. A catastrophic figure hits Yassine Bounou's net with Al-Hilal



Strong from the off, Al-Hilal put three goals past Al-Faisaly in the first half through Karim Benzema, Malcom and Ruben Neves. Al-Faisaly hit back with two goals after the break, but Neves settled the contest from the penalty spot for his side's fourth.

The win extended Al-Hilal's run of positive results in the first round of the Roshn League. Dropping points from the outset simply isn't part of their thinking, whatever the opponent or the circumstances from one season to the next.

Such a start hands Al-Hilal a vital morale boost before the campaign gathers pace, particularly with the club chasing every trophy on offer. Once again, the opening round proved an occasion on which Al-Hilal refuse to surrender their historic habit of avoiding defeat.