Omar Al-Ghamdi has lit the fuse. The former Al-Hilal star took aim at Al-Ittihad legend Mohammed Noor over a video clip of him celebrating with Saudi national team manager Fahad Al-Mufarrej after the Green Falcons' recent Arabian Gulf Cup triumph, and that spontaneous scene turned into the main talking point in the analysis studio of Saudi Arabia's "Al-Riyadiyah" channel network.

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Producers rolled the clip in the studio, showing Noor in full celebration mode next to Al-Mufarrej. Al-Ghamdi's verdict on that behaviour did not go down well. The Al-Ittihad legend hit back hard, rejecting any suggestion he is chaotic and pointing out that his former team-mate knows exactly what sort of character he is.

"Mohammed Noor is always chaotic, whether on the pitch or off it, and he will never change," said the former Al-Hilal player. The remark opened the door to a verbal confrontation between the two, with Noor adamant that the comment bore no relation to what actually happened during the Gulf title celebration.

Mohammed Noor responds angrily: Omar could not sleep before facing me!

There was no chance of Noor letting it slide. He fired back in an angry tone, refusing to accept the description, particularly from a man who knows him closely after all the times the pair met during their careers in Saudi football.

Speaking on the "Nadina" programme, Noor said: "I do not accept these comments, because Omar knows me well. I am not chaotic, he was the one who could not sleep before facing me."

He finished with a jab of his own: "I do not know why he said what he said, but I was happy and I celebrated with Al-Mufarrej spontaneously, there is nothing more to it. I watched him talking about the national team and I was shocked, because he is not happy like the rest of us."