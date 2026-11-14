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Saudi side Al-Hilal have regained the services of their player after a full nine-month absence, ahead of their clash with Uzbekistan's Navbahor in the AFC Champions League Elite, while uncertainty surrounds the situation of captain Salem Al-Dawsari.

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Al-Hilal will visit Nefchi on 23 November, at the latter's stadium, in the fifth round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite, in the West group.

Nine days before the match, Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan confirmed that right-back Hamad Al-Yami has completed his rehabilitation from the injury he picked up last season.

Al-Yami suffered a kneecap injury against Al-Taawoun on 24 February, in a rescheduled fixture from the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League, and went under the knife in Finland last March.

Writing on his personal account on "X", Al-Ajlan explained that Al-Yami will join the Saudi side's group training sessions as soon as he returns, getting himself ready to feature in matches over the coming period.

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That return matters. Italian boss Simone Inzaghi has leaned on Mohammed Mahzari alone at right-back, filling the gap with left-back Mutaib Al-Harbi.

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"The Leader" return to training today, Saturday, after the break Inzaghi granted his players to coincide with the November international window.

Uncertainty clouds that comeback, though, with question marks hanging over Salem Al-Dawsari after the injury he suffered before the current international break.

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Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" said that "The Tornado" will undergo a medical assessment today, Saturday, to determine whether he can take part in group training.

The winger sustained a knee injury before the current international break, ruling him out of the Saudi national team's camp in the Qatari capital, Doha.

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Al-Hilal's captain has managed just 3 appearances since the season began, 2 off the bench and only one from the start, after the surgery he underwent following the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has scored a single goal.

Elsewhere, Al-Hilal's medical staff will begin treating right-back Mohammed Mahzari, who was left out of the Saudi national team's camp in Doha.

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The Saudi national team announced today, Saturday, that Mahzari was returning to the capital, Riyadh, after suffering a hamstring injury that rules him out of the friendly against Uzbekistan next Tuesday, at the Khalifa bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

A punishing schedule awaits Al-Hilal in the period ahead. After the Nefchi tie, they visit Al-Ettifaq on 28 November, at the latter's stadium in Dammam, in the thirteenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.