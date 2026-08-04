The scramble to land the biggest names has gone up a gear this summer, with clubs already smashing their transfer records to get deals over the line.

Less than a month remains before the major European windows slam shut, and some clubs have wasted no time.

"Mundo Deportivo" have tracked the 10 most expensive deals of the window so far. The list could still change dramatically, with Yan Diomande, Julian Alvarez and possibly Vinicius Junior and Rodri all on the market.

Push any of those through and the sums involved would reshuffle this ranking completely.

The 10 most expensive deals in this transfer window were as follows:

1 - Morgan Rogers (23 years old): Chelsea - 138 million euros

The English midfielder tops the list. His switch to Chelsea from Aston Villa is now the most expensive transfer in the club's history, and he is expected to be central to Xabi Alonso's plans.

Anderson arrives at Manchester City to bolster Enzo Maresca's midfield. Impressive displays for Nottingham Forest last season earned him a move to one of English football's giants, and it cost a hefty sum.

2 - Elliot Anderson (23 years old): Manchester City - 135 million euros

3 - Sandro Tonali (26 years old): Tottenham - 108 million

Tottenham pulled out all the stops this summer after flirting with relegation last season. Tonali's move from Newcastle is the most expensive deal in the club's history and makes him one of the priciest Italian footballers of all time.

4 - Mateus Fernandes (21 years old): Tottenham - 99 million

Another new face for Roberto De Zerbi, this one arriving from West Ham. Spurs are determined to avoid a repeat of last season's struggles, so they have invested heavily to compete once more with England's elite.

5 - Goncalo Ramos (25 years old): Milan 74 million

Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 but rarely started, squeezed out by fierce competition in the French club's attack.

Now the Portuguese striker wants a fresh start in Italy, where he is expected to lead the line for Milan.

6 - Anthony Gordon (25 years old): Barcelona - 70 million euros

Gordon was Barcelona's first signing of the window, joining from Newcastle for 70 million euros plus 10 million euros in add-ons.

Hansi Flick pushed for the deal, backed by the sporting management, all convinced the English forward is a perfect fit for the German's style of play.

7 - Jeremie Jacquet (20 years old): Liverpool - 70 million

Konate's exit to Real Madrid left Liverpool short at the back. They moved quickly to solve it.

The Reds paid 70 million for the young Frenchman from Stade Rennes, where he made 21 appearances across all competitions last season and missed 13 games with a shoulder injury.

8 - Crysencio Summerville (24 years old): Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia - 64.5 million euros

First to head for Saudi Arabia. The Dutchman went down with West Ham last season, and his departure banked the club a huge fee.

Two goals at the World Cup lit up his stock and drew plenty of suitors, but Summerville chose Al-Hilal, where he will line up alongside Benzema, Darwin Nunez and others.

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9 - Maxence Lacroix (26 years old): Chelsea - 60.7 million euros

Chelsea land a second entry on this list. Xabi Alonso's side keep spending big, and Lacroix is the latest arrival, the French centre-back joining from Crystal Palace on a contract until June 2032.

10 - Johan Manzambi (20 years old): Aston Villa - 60 million

Manzambi was one of the standout stars of the World Cup. Three goals and two assists for Switzerland turned the heads of Europe's biggest clubs, and Aston Villa won the race.

The English club paid Freiburg 60 million euros for the young Swiss midfielder.

Ten players, ten enormous outlays, and ten men now under huge pressure to justify the money. The real test comes when the official competitions kick off.