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Richard HughesGoal Ar Only GFX

Translated by

Al-Hilal awaiting the mastermind: Liverpool announce the departure of Richard Hughes

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A remarkable journey ends in the Premier League

Liverpool have announced the departure of their Scottish sporting director Richard Hughes from his role, after around two years in charge, amid near-certain speculation that he will take up the same position at Saudi club Al-Hilal in the coming period.

The club published a statement on their official website, confirming that Hughes has resigned as sporting director to take on a new challenge. They are now working to select his successor.

Liverpool did not reveal the nature of that challenge. Previous press reports confirmed Hughes will become Al-Hilal's new sporting director as soon as the summer transfer window ends, which it did last Tuesday.

The Saudi club paved the way for Hughes by reaching agreements with members of his working staff, chief among them the Englishman Simon Francis, who ran operations for "the Boss" during the current summer market.

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In a farewell message published by the club, Hughes said: "First and foremost, I would like to reiterate what I said when I arrived. It has been a great source of pride for me to have this opportunity to serve this wonderful and unique institution, and that is something for which I will always be grateful."

He added: "My appreciation also extends to the management and the owners for their support and leadership, to the club's staff at all levels who give so much to make Liverpool what it is today, and to the players who make a huge contribution."

He concluded: "And likewise to the fans who support the team in vast numbers whenever and wherever the matches are held. I will always follow the club and support it with great affection, and I wish everyone involved all the best and every success this season and beyond."

Hughes took up the post at Liverpool in June 2024, having previously held the same role at Bournemouth.

His spell brought silverware. Liverpool won the Premier League title for the second time in their history, a twentieth top-flight crown overall, and reached the Champions League across both seasons.

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