Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are competing with Manchester United for a French player

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are competing to sign an Inter Milan player who is currently on loan.

The Frenchman is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille from the



Nerazzurri.

His contract with the Nerazzurri runs until 2028, and his current market value is around €15 million, making him a appealing target in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Youm, Pavard has returned to the radars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr this season, after falling out of favour at his French club and with his loan spell set to expire.



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Although both clubs are keen, the defender does not currently view a move to the Russian Premier League as a priority.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also tracking the centre-back, as is Manchester United, who are weighing up a move for next summer; his €5m-per-year salary could, however, complicate any transfer.

This term he has made 33 appearances for Marseille, scoring once and providing three assists.



Read also: Video: Pavard’s spontaneous incident leaves referee red-faced against Marseille