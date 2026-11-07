We now have a preliminary picture of when the Saudi Roshn League's derbies and Clásicos will be played, after the draft fixture list for the rest of the season was unveiled.

Press reports laid out the details of the draft, which the Saudi Roshn League drew up following the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup until the end of next year.

The draft hands the big four their first meeting in the Jeddah derby. Al-Ittihad face Al-Ahli at Al-Inma Stadium in the fifteenth round, between 10 and 12 December.

Next comes the Riyadh derby. Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal at Al-Awwal Park in the seventeenth round, on 31 December, 1 or 2 January.

Next year's first Clásico lands between 21 and 23 January, when Al-Ahli meet Al-Hilal at Al-Inma Stadium in the twentieth round.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad serve up another Clásico in the twenty-second round, meeting at Al-Awwal Park on 4, 5 or 6 February.

A third Clásico pits Al-Ittihad against Al-Hilal at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, between 25 and 27 February, in the twenty-fifth round.

Between 11 and 13 March, the season's final Clásico arrives as Al-Nassr meet Al-Ahli at Al-Awwal Park in the twenty-sixth round.

The Jeddah derby then returns, with Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad clashing at Al-Inma Stadium between 12 and 14 May in the thirty-second round.

Rounding things off, the final round delivers the Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on 28 May.

One caveat remains. Some postponed matches from the tenth round have no proposed dates in the draft, chief among them the Clásico between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.