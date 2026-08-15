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imago-sport-1081064019.jpgAbdullah Ahmed

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Al-Faisaly is not the first victim: the story of five matches in which Al-Hilal were awarded three penalties

Al-Fayha vs Al Hilal
Al-Fayha
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

An exceptional incident accompanied "Al-Zaeem" in its debut in the Roshn League

Al-Faisaly were not the first team from whom Al-Hilal have won three penalties in a single match in Saudi league history. Four other victims came before them.

Al-Hilal converted all three of their spot-kicks to beat Al-Faisaly 4-2 yesterday, Friday, at the Kingdom Arena, in the opening round of the Saudi Roshn League.

According to the "Dawrina Ghair" programme on the "Saudia" channel, Al-Hilal have won three penalties in a single match on five separate occasions during the professional era. Al-Faisaly are the latest to suffer the punishment.

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The story began in the 2019-2020 season, when Al-Hilal won three penalties and beat Al-Raed 3-1. They did it again the following season in a 5-0 win over Al-Ain.

Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

A third instance came in the 2022-2023 season, during a 3-1 win over Al-Batin. Then in 2024-2025 they beat Al-Riyadh by the same score, before repeating the feat against Al-Faisaly at the start of this campaign.

Al-Hilal sit top of the Saudi Roshn League so far with 3 points, ahead of second-placed Al-Qadsiah on goal difference.

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