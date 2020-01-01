Al Ahly's Mosimane will win Caf Champions League title - ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Farouk Khan

The experienced tactician also explained what Cavin Johnson has brought to the Red Devils' technical team

Former assistant coach Farouk Khan is confident that Pitso Mosimane will win the 2019/20 Caf title with .

Mosimane guided Al Ahly to a 2-0 victory over Moroccan giants in the Champions League semi-final first-leg match at Mohamed V Stadium in on Saturday.

The Egyptian football powerhouse will now host Wydad in the second-leg encounter at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Khan believes the Red Devils have enough quality to win the continental title, while Mosimane's experience will also be key, having won the Champions League with in 2016.

“He has got nine players in that team who play for the Egyptian national team. I don’t doubt that he will win the Champions League. He has paid his school fees already with Sundowns and he has enough experience,” Khan told The Citizen .

“Sometimes we underestimate the quality of the expertise that we have in and it is a mistake because Pitso has proven to exceed expectations at Sundowns after several top-notch coaches were brought in and none of them were able to enjoy the success that he has.

“We need to give Pitso the respect, he has gone through primary, high school and tertiary, so he has what it takes to win the Champions League."

Khan, who also served as an assistant coach at Sundowns, also warned that it won't be smooth sailing for Mosimane as there is a huge cultural change, with being an Islamic country.

"Pitso has the players, he has the technical staff, there should be no question about him winning the Champions League,” the Stars of Africa Football Academy director of coaching added.

“There will be a lot of challenges, seeing that it is a huge cultural change, it is an Islamic country and very different to what he and his technical team are used to here in South Africa."

Mosimane recently beefed up his technical team with the addition of his compatriot Cavin Johnson, who has coached Platinum Stars, Black , SuperSport United and FC in the .

“Bringing in Cavin Johnson as his assistant is a good decision that he has made because he has the experience and he beat Ahly before when he was at Platinum Stars," Khan continued

"It was really important for him to bring the people he can trust in that new environment. With the technical team he has, and the players, he will do well in the Champions League."

The winner on aggregate between Al Ahly and Wydad will face either 's or Moroccan giants in the final next month.