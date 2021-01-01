'We have put ourselves in this' - Al Ahly's Mosimane not complaining about tight schedule ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The Cairo giants have faced Zamalek SC and Masandawana recently and will again play the Brazilians and RS Berkane in the upcoming days

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is unfazed by and has accepted the “big club status” as well as the responsibility of being involved in taxing fixtures inside a crammed schedule.

Inside a punishing 18-day fixture schedule, Al Ahly have already been held 1-1 by Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League and beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in a Caf Champions League quarter-final, first-leg match.

They are due to face Sundowns in the return leg on Saturday and then resume league duties against Ceramica Cleopatra on Tuesday before travelling to Doha for Friday's Caf Super Cup showdown against RS Berkane.

“Al Ahly is a big club and we play in three different competitions,” said Mosimane as per iDiski Times.

“We played against Zamalek SC in the Egyptian Premier League, and within three days and a half, we faced Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League. Then, the next week will face RS Berkane in the Caf Super Cup.

“We have to play in three different competitions in ten or twelve days, but we have put ourselves in that position. Al Ahly is a big club and good things come with big responsibilities.”

Next up for the Cairo giants is Saturday’s second leg against Sundowns in Pretoria and Al Ahly go into the match enjoying a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

Mosimane expects a tough game against the Brazilians, who beat Al Ahly 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the same stage of the same competitions two seasons ago.

But last season in their trip to Tshwane, the Champions League defending champions managed to hold Masandawana1-1.

“Facing Sundowns has always been difficult, and we have to respect that,” Mosimane said.

“The first time Al Ahly were here while I was coaching Sundowns, Al Ahly lost. Also, the last time Al Ahly were here, the team got a draw, so we never know what is going to happen, but I hope that we can win here in the next game.

“If anyone asked me before the first leg, would you take a 1-0 or 2-0 victory against Sundowns, I will say yes, so I am happy with the result we got. Winning the first leg is very important, but it does not secure our qualification, as nothing is guaranteed in football.

“I spoke with the players and congratulated them after the game in Cairo. It is important to praise the good results, but I also told them that this is like the half time and we are leading 2-0 and it just gives us a slight advantage.”