Al Ahly’s El Shahat and El Shenawy: Fans will enjoy the World Cup in Qatar

The Red Devils stars believe the Asian nation has demonstrated that they are capable of hosting the world next year

Al Ahly’s Mohamed El Shenawy and Hussein El Shahat have showered praise on Qatar’s abilities to stage a successful Fifa World Cup.

The Club World Cup was initially scheduled to be held in December 2020, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic – which crippled football-related activities – saw it moved to February 2021.

Even at that, the Asian country has put up a ‘world-class’ hosting of the Fifa tourney, with the Egyptians lauding the organisation as well as hoping for a solid hosting of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“In terms of organisation, everything has been world-class. The training sites and stadiums are of the highest level. Qatar is doing a very good job and this is something which makes all Arabs very proud,” said El Shahat in a statement released to the media.

“We hope it will be a fantastic World Cup and I wish Qatar all the best. I hope to be here with the Egyptian team in 2022.

“I think the fans will have a lot to enjoy here in 2022. Hopefully, by then the pandemic is over and we will see full stadiums. I hope the fans will enjoy this atmosphere.”

El Shahat is also in awe of the Qatar-based Al Ahly fans, who turned up during their 1-0 victory over Al Duhail in their first game.

“There are many Al Ahly fans all over the world. I was very happy to play in front of a large crowd here in Qatar – I love a passionate atmosphere. I hope the crowd will continue to be with us throughout the tournament,” he continued.

For captain El Shenawy, the Club World Cup is an excellent dress rehearsal for the 22nd edition of the global football showpiece.

“Everything is very well organised here and the stadiums are world-class,” said the Pharaohs goalkeeper.

“I am sure the fans will enjoy the World Cup in Qatar. The stadiums are all close to each other – and if fans want to watch two matches a day, they can.

“The transport is good and fans can easily get to and from the stadiums. I could see from our first match that everything went smoothly. I think 2022 will be very good for fans. They will enjoy everything that Qatar has to offer.”

Pitso Mosimane’s men take on reigning European kings Bayern Munich in Monday’s semi-final at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. Victory over the Germans would see them set up a final showdown against Mexico’s Tigres UANL.