Al Ahly's 2-0 win over Sundowns doesn't mean anything - Mosimane

The ex-Masandawana coach is playing down their lead ahead of Saturday's crucial showdown in Tshwane

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has described last weekend's 2-0 Caf Champions League quarter-final, First leg win over Mamelodi Sundowns as "a slight advantage" which "doesn't mean anything."

Sundowns now host the defending champions at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the return leg on Saturday as they seek to reach the semi-finals.

Mosimane is refusing to feel too comfortable with their lead, saying history has recorded instances where a team overturns such a scoreline in 45 just minutes.

While playing down their victory at home, Mosimane, however, also appears to conflict himself by acknowledging that the result is a confidence booster and puts Sundowns under pressure.

“It's mixed emotions but at least we broke the ice in the first match in Cairo,” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“Our 2-0 win in Cairo is a slight advantage in the game, but it’s like half-time. It doesn’t mean anything because football is football. How many times has a team been 2-0 down at half time and they come back in the second half to win the match 3-2.

“It’s a little advantage for us because it gives us confidence and puts a little bit of pressure on the opposition, but we will see how it goes.”

Mosimane will be back at his former hunting ground Lucas Moripe where he orchestrated Sundowns’ 5-0 wallowing of Al Ahly at this stage of the same competition just over two years ago.

It is a memorable place to Mosimane as it was the same venue where Masandawana made huge strides in the final, First of the 2016 Champions League by thumping Zamalek 3-0 on their way to be crowned champions.

The last time the ex-Bafana coach guided a team at Lucas Moripe was on August 21, 2020 when Sundowns were the away team at their home ground in the 2-2 draw against Maritzburg United during the Premier Soccer League bio-bubble.

"Al Ahly have been to Lucas Moripe on a number of occasions in the past and Sundowns used to take their Champions League matches there even during my time. It will not be for the first time Al Ahly are playing there. It's okay as long as the pitch is okay,” Mosimane said.

Al Ahly’s last visit to Lucas Moripe in March 2020 saw them holding Sundowns 1-1 in another Champions League quarter-final showdown.