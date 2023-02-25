Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Fresh from a successful hunt in Central Africa, the Brazilians are now in North Africa as they fulfil a third successive continental fixture

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to keep control Caf Champions League Group B top spot when they meet Al Ahly at Al Salam Stadium on Saturday.

Unbeaten in two matches in their pool so far, the Brazilians would be keen for another victory to stay at the summit.

They currently have six points, the same as second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman, who edged Cotonsport Garoua 2-1 away on Friday night.

But Masandawana could reopen a three-point gap at the top with a win in Cairo.

However, it could prove to be a difficult evening for them as they come up against wounded Al Ahly, who opened their group campaign with a defeat by Al Hilal last weekend.

The Cairo giants would, by all means, try to avoid losing two Champions League games in a row and a defeat would complicate their life in this group.

But victory would be key for Sundowns to qualify for the quarter-finals with games to spare and that would take off the pressure that comes with a late bid to reach the knockouts.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Date Saturday, February 25 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Variety 3 HD channel 208/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Percy Tau is expected to start for Al Ahly and face his compatriots after coach Marcel Koller was cautious with the Bafana Bafana star, who came on from the bench with 18 minutes to go in their midweek domestic fixture against Aswan.

Tau was in the lineup last week against Al Hilal and featured in home and away fixtures against Sundowns last season.

No injuries have been reported from the Al Ahly camp and Koller has no player suspended for Saturday’s match.

Backpagepix

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was not clear on the availability of star attackers Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile, although the duo was part of the traveling party to Egypt.

Although Cassius Mailula has done well by taking responsibility in the absence of Shalulile, the Namibian and Zwane would be needed for such a big fixture that draws the attention of the continent.

Haashim Domingo and Riveldo Coetzee are back and also traveled with the team to Cairo.

But Masandawana still face injury woes in players like Addel Boutouil, Terrence Mashego, Rushine de Reuck, Abubeker Nasir, Gaston Sirino, Erwin Saavedra, and a few others.

Match Preview

Sundowns will be hoping Cairo becomes a good hunting ground for them again after they won 1-0 there last season.

The two sides met in the group stage again last term and Masandawana also beat Al Ahly in South Africa.

Al Ahly and Sundowns have met eight times in the past four seasons, with each side winning three times while two games ended in draws.