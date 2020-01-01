Al Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians are out to secure their first win away from home against the North Africans

will be gunning for a win when they visit of in their Caf clash on Saturday.

The Brazilians are fresh from an unbeaten run in the group stage and will be hoping to secure at least a draw in Cairo in their first-leg quarter-final clash.

With their fine run in the domestically, where they have accumulated two wins over Bloemfontein and the Vaal University of Technology across all competitions, they will be in high spirits heading the clash.

More teams

On the part of the hosts, the Red Devils are fresh from a 4-3 penalty shootout loss at the hands of rivals in the Egyptian Cup.

However, they managed to bounce back from the loss and claimed a 2-0 win in the Egyptians Premier League and will be hoping to walk away with another, this time against South African opposition.

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A

Taking a look at coach Pitso Mosimane’s men, they managed to defeat the North Africans in last year’s quarter-final stage via a 5-0 win in Tshwane and will be inspired by that massive victory.

Although they lost the second leg 1-0 in , Sundowns are backed to get something from the first leg and are favourites to win the clash at home.

‘Jingles’ will be pinning his hopes on the likes of Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vlakazi and defender Ricardo Nascimento, whilst goalkeeper Denis Onyango is running against time to ensure he is fit for the match.

For coach Rene Weiler, he will look to lead his men to the semi-finals and a win over the former African champions. He will definitely motivate his men as they look to secure their ninth African crown.

Ahly will be inspired by the presence of veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenaawy between the goalposts as hey target revenge against the South Africans.

On the other hand, the experienced manager will look to international Junior Ajayi who will, be hoping to trouble the visiting defence on the day.

Match Preview

The two continental giants met for the first time back in 2001 and the Red Devils have the edge when it comes to the number of wins with two.

Article continues below

The reigning champions have secured their only win last year and the other clash ended in a draw, but the game on Saturday evening could whet the appetite for what is to come considering the fact that both teams want to reach the next stage.

With the eagerly anticipated clash set to be staged at Cairo Stadium at 18:00, the South Africans will be targeting heir first-ever win over Ahly on home soil.