Al Ahly give Tau injury update as Mosimane names Caf Champions League squad

Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly have given an injury update on South African international, Percy Tau.

The Al Ahly forward performed several recovery drills on the sidelines of Wednesday’s training session and will not take part in the Caf Champions League encounter against Al Hilal on Friday as he continues to recover from a quadricep injury.

The club doctor, Ahmed Abu Abla, also gave an update on goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, who picked up an injury while turning out for the Egypt national team in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"Our goalkeeper picked up a hamstring injury earlier in January that forced him to be out of the team’s squad for the Fifa Club World Cup. He will not travel to Sudan with the team as he will continue his rehabilitation program in Cairo to recover from his hamstring muscle injury," Al Ahly announced.

Elsewhere, Salah Mohsen also started to perform his rehabilitation program on Wednesday to recover from an injury in his foot.

Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane was boosted ahead of the Al Hilal trip after all the available players returned negative Covid-19 tests.

After lifting the bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup, Mosimane and his charges are set to shift focus to the Champions League assignments as they hope to retain the title - for the third time straight - when the current campaign ends.

The South African has named his squad to face the Sudanese on Friday in their first group-stage campaign.

Article continues below

Ali Lotfy, Moustafa Shobier, Hamza Alaa, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Karim Fouad, Ali Maaloul, Mahmoud Wahid, Amr El Soulia, Mohamed Mahmoud, and Hamdy Fathy are among the players named.

Others are Aliou Dieng, Mohamed Magdy, Hussien El Shahat, Luis Miquissone, Mohamed Sherif, Taher Mohamed Taher, Ahmed Abdelkader, and Hossam Hassan.

The African champions were scheduled to face Al Merrikh in their first group game, but it was rescheduled to accommodate their participation in the Fifa Club World Cup.