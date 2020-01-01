Al Ahly striker Gamal alleges Bidvest Wits coach Hunt is a racist

striker Amr Gamal has disclosed he had a physical altercation with coach Gavin Hunt.

The 28-year-old player spent the better part of the 2017/18 season with the Clever Boys on loan from the Egyptian powerhouse and he helped the team clinch the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Gamal, who was named Telkom Knockout Cup Player of the Tournament, revealed Hunt was allegedly racist and he refused to allow him to leave the club.

“I was the team’s top goalscorer and I led them to win the cup. But the coach insulted and humiliated me and we even had a physical altercation. I was only defending myself,” Gamal told OnTime Sport 2 TV channel according to King Fut.

“He was arrogant and a racist, even his statements were provocative. They didn’t allow me to play even though I was the team’s top scorer. He told me: ‘I won’t let you return to Al Ahly and you won’t play in the World Cup."

Gamal also claims that the four-time title-winning coach also blocked his proposed move to Russian club Rubin Kazan.

The Cairo-born player believes moving to would have boosted his chances of being included in 's final 23-man squad for the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals.

“And at the time I received an offer from Rubin Kazan, I thought it would’ve been a great opportunity for me and a chance to play in the World Cup in Russia," he continued.

“Al Ahly didn’t mind the transfer, but Bidvest refused to let me go and the transfer window eventually closed. That’s why I was forced to play in Finland.

“Playing in the World Cup was my right because I played all of the qualifying games. My ticket was booked and I was in the squad, then one day I wake up to find out that I wasn’t included," he added.

“I cried for a week after my exclusion. I respect [Hector] Cuper [ ’s manager at the time] but I didn’t understand his decision."

Gamal left Wits for Finnish club HJK Helsinki in March 2018 in another loan deal from Al Ahly.

He is currently with Egyptian side Tala'ea El Gaish still on loan from the North African giants.