Al Ahly's Koller begs Mamelodi Sundowns for help after humiliating Caf Champions League loss

Al Ahly coach Marcel Koller has indirectly begged Mamelodi Sundowns to help them qualify for Caf Champions League quarters.

Al Ahly in danger of elimination after Saturday's loss

Koller asks for help

Downs to play Al Hilal and Coton Sport respectively

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahly were humiliated 5-2 by Masandawana on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The loss put the Egyptian side in danger of getting eliminated from Africa's elite club competition at the group stage since they are on four points, six less than leaders Downs, with Al Hilal Omdurman coming second with nine.

Koller has now asked the Premier Soccer League leaders a favour in the remaining matches against Al Hilal, away, and at home against Coton Sport.

WHAT HE SAID: "I hope that Sundowns will play the next two games fairly, as we know them; and the other question [about qualification chances] I can't answer," Koller told the media.

"Congratulations to Sundowns, they earned their win today, we played a very bad first half and we came in the second half at 3-1. We wanted to take a risk to score goals and get back into the game [but] Sundowns used the counter and score more goals.

"It made our chances [to get a draw]harder. Sundowns played well; we were better in the second half but the first half was not what we wanted to play as a team."

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahly started their campaign with a 1-0 loss away against Al Hilal who Downs had defeated by the same margin.

They then played to a 2-2 draw with the Brazilians before defeating Coton Sport 3-0 to register their first win in Group B.

Koller will be under pressure to ensure the former champions secure passage to the next phase of the annual competition.

WHAT NEXT: The Red Devils will now play Coton Sport next Friday, with three points a must if they are to sustain their slim chances of advancing.