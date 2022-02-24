Al Ahly’s Mosimane inspired after meeting ex-Arsenal manager Wenger

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane “was so humbled” after learning from the wisdom of former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

What was supposed to be a 20-minute meeting ended up stretching to two hours as the two exchanged notes.

Mosimane who was left “grateful” for being directly exposed to Wenger’s words in what he described as 'breaking boundaries.’

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician paid tribute to Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis, former Arsenal chief David Dein and his agency MT Sports for making the meeting with Wenger possible.

“A meeting that was meant to be 15 to 20 minutes ended up lasting 120 minutes. I was so humbled to hear the words of wisdom from Arsene Wenger. Thank you to those who made this meeting possible; Kalusha Bwalya, David Dein MBE, and Desiree Ellis,” said Mosimane.

“How could I forget the involvement and facilitation of MT Sports. Thank you for making this happen. We are truly breaking boundaries. I’m very grateful.”

Wenger, a former long-serving Arsenal manager now works for Fifa as the world football governing body’s chief of global football development.

In recent years, Mosimane has established himself as a respected coach in Africa.

Enjoying success with Al Ahly has left the South African being linked with Wydad and Raja Casablanca, as well as the Egypt national team role.

In a recent On The Whistle Podcast, Mosimane revealed Wenger’s admiration of Mali international and Al Ahly central midfielder Aliou Dieng.

“Arsene Wenger asked me about him. He says you have a wonderful player, you’ve got a good player,” Mosimane said.

“So I look at [Marvellous] Nakamba, the boy who’s playing in Aston Villa, from Zimbabwe, and I look at the boy playing for Leicester City as a six [Nigeria’s Wilfried Ndidi]. I also look at [Thomas] Partey who’s playing for Arsenal, I say ‘really guys is there really much of a difference?’ “And he’s playing in the national team of Mali and he’s playing for Al Ahly. He’s a two-time Champions League winner and won the bronze medal two times in the World Cup.

“And the Caf Super Cup twice, the league, the Egyptian Cup, I mean what else does he have to win? He’s got experience, and somebody has to open their eyes. Somebody has a player to get in Africa.”