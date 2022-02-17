Al Ahly's Mosimane braces himself for emotional Mamelodi Sundowns return in Caf Champions League

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has indicated he is ready for what may happen when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in a Caf Champions League clash in Pretoria on March 11.



Mosimane was left in tears after receiving abuse from the Sundowns fans, who marched and temporarily blocked Al Ahly's team bus the last time Masandawana hosted the Egyptian giants in a Champions League match in May 2021. The Tshwane giants had apologised to the North African club.



The South African tactician, who served as Sundowns head coach between 2012 and 2020, led Al Ahly to a 1-1 draw with Sundowns on the day and the Red Eagles progressed to the semi-finals after winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate.



“I don’t know, it’s not up to me, you can’t get worried about what you can’t control, okay? I was at that team for eight years, I know that team in and out. I know what happened, I know who organised that, I know everything," Mosimane told South African Football Journalists Association on Wednesday evening.



"But maybe you guys look at the supporters – no they were told what to do. Supporters don’t do that. There are no supporters who can rally around and do something when there’s no movement and direction, they know and we all know when you’re in that club you know that I know what happened because I spent my life there.



“Whether that comes or doesn’t come, it doesn’t matter – what matters is on the pitch. I was sworn at. Even my team was sworn. I mean people were swearing at us in the corridors when players were lining up just to go out," he continued.



“Even Sundowns supporters, Sundowns players were disappointed that the particular person was swearing – but being directed that person was told to do this. And it was disappointing is they were swearing in my language and of course, Al Ahly players don’t understand what they’re saying, I’m the only one who does.”



Mosimane was emotional during the post-match conference and he aimed at an unnamed Sundowns official, accusing him or her of orchestrating a pre-match march.



The accomplished coach feels what he achieved at Sundowns was not appreciated and he suggested he gave more to the club than what he’s done at Al Ahly.



“At that time [before a game] I’m in my zone, the match, not dealing with nobodies, I mean those are the nobodies who came to swear at us, even during the game they were swearing at us and swearing at me directly,” he said.



“I said to myself, 'Is it what you need to receive what you contributed your life?' You gave everything to the team – there’s no team I’ve given all my life to like that even at SuperSport United. I never gave so much like Sundowns.



“I made sure I left the jersey in a better place, that’s what’s important to me, the rest is not to talk, the work talks – I look back and say have I contributed? Is there a footprint, yes. Have I left the jersey in a better place? Yes," he added.



“Have the coaches who came found a team they needed to fix in a bad condition? No, no. And that’s me, I’ve done my best and I was honest in the team. Maybe somewhere, somehow that was my problem, even Al Ahly have received what I’ve given at Sundowns."