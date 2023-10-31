Al Ahly get a verbal lashing from Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mokwena for 'always complaining'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena did not hold back ahead of the African Football League second-leg clash against Al Ahly on Wednesday.

Mokwena spits fire at Al Ahly

He also points his finger at referees

Downs look to get into AFL final

WHAT HAPPENED: In an African Football League second-leg semi-final game pre-match post-press conference, Mokwena addressed members of the media in Egypt where he tore into the poor officiating in the first-leg game where Downs beat Al Ahly. Mokwena pointed his finger at his counterparts, bashing them "complaining about everything."

WHAT WAS SAID: "I am very surprised that Al Ahly complained about everything. Before the first-leg Al Ahly complained that we played at 3 pm and yet they are allowed to fixture the game at their time that suits them and you hear no complaints from Sundowns," said Mokwena.

"I am surprised that Al Ahly always complains about referees only when they lose. Jose Mourinho once said if a big club starts to look for other factors apart from football when they lose, they start losing their status as a big club.

"I hope that is not the case with Al Ahly because they are the flagship of African Football. The rest of the world looks at Al Ahly as a reflection of what African football represents," he continued.

"My question after the complaints is - what is the intention? I can go through a list of incidents where the referees did not act in what I thought was the just way. When you lose you shake hands and show good sportsmanship, especially when the opponent is better than you."

WATCH: Mokwena reveals match data that is superior to Al Ahly and details incidents of unfair officiating from the first-leg game:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns carry a 1-0 aggregate lead from the first-leg clash and are hoping to avoid defeat in Cairo. Sundowns are making their fifth visit to the backyard of the reigning Caf Champions League champions in the last five years. Downs have only won once at the home of the Red Devils.

WHAT'S NEXT: Downs are looking to advance to the final of the AFL, where they will be playing in what would be their third inter-club African football final.

Sundowns played in the 2001 edition of the Caf Champions League final against Al Ahly and reached the 2016 final, winning their first continental title.