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All eyes at Al Ahly are on the eagerly awaited clash with Pyramids, a crucial test of the side's ambitions of reclaiming top spot in the Egyptian Premier League. Ahead of the showdown, however, the technical staff led by Hussein Ammouta have received a major boost regarding the status of one of their key attacking weapons, Emam Ashour, who is now close to returning to the team's plans after a spell on the sidelines.

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Al Ahly face Pyramids on 23 November in the ninth round of the Egyptian Premier League, and the match carries exceptional importance for both sides. They're locked in a direct fight at the top of the table. Pyramids lead the way on 24 points, with Al Ahly second on 20.

Broadcaster Ahmed Shobeir has given the latest on Emam Ashour's chances of featuring. According to Shobeir, the player is training well and working hard to win back his place in Al Ahly's starting line-up.

Speaking on radio, Shobeir said: "Emam Ashour is training well and putting in a lot of effort in training, and he wants to play, as he feels he paid the price for complacency by missing the national team's two matches against Malawi."

Hussein Ammouta rates Emam Ashour highly and sees him as indispensable, Shobeir added. But the coach had been waiting for him to rediscover his usual level after a difficult spell with injury, followed by some other health problems.

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The Al Ahly midfielder is now ready both physically and technically. Shobeir insisted he is 100% fit, which boosts his chances of returning to the squad for the Pyramids clash.

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Emam Ashour will be in Al Ahly's squad either way, Shobeir stressed, whether he starts or sits on the bench. A starting spot looks a tall order for now, though, given Omar El-Saie's outstanding form.

Al Ahly's fears over Pyramids

Shobeir also described the mood inside Al Ahly ahead of the big game. There's a real sense of anxiety, he said, given how strong Pyramids have looked recently and their knack of winning even when they're not at their best.

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The former Al Ahly goalkeeper said: "Ahly fans are extremely fearful of the match, and they are absolutely right to be, because Pyramids are playing at a more than superb level, and even in the matches where they are not at their best, they know how to win them."

Pyramids are enjoying an exceptional spell, he added, winning across the board: the Egyptian league, the Egypt Cup and the League Cup, as well as the CAF Champions League. That reflects the stability and confidence inside the camp.

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Shobeir said Pyramids go into the match full of confidence but still recognise the quality of their opponents, respecting Al Ahly as one of the strongest teams in Egyptian football. Neither side, he stressed, will find it easy.

He went on: "Pyramids have had the upper hand over Al Ahly recently, but Al Ahly have a great many weapons they can use to win."

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Salvadoran referee to take charge of top-of-the-table clash

Elsewhere, the Egyptian Football Association's main referees' committee, chaired by Essam Abdel Fattah, has appointed Salvadoran international referee Ivan Barton to take charge of the game.

Barton brings plenty of international experience. He received his FIFA international badge in 2018 and has officiated many major matches, most notably at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he took charge of Japan v Germany, Brazil v Switzerland, and England v Senegal in the round of 16.

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The stakes are doubled. Victory for Al Ahly would give them the chance to cut the gap to Pyramids to a single point, while the leaders want to extend their advantage and pull clear, and the result could shape the title race over the coming rounds.