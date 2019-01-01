Al Ahly deserve Egyptian title - Lasarte

The Uruguayan boss is delighted by his side’s league success and feels there’s more to come from the current group

coach Martin Lasarte has praised his side’s never-say-die attitude after they claimed their 41st Egyptian Premier League title on Wednesday.

The Red Devils went into the penultimate game week of the season with a five-point advantage over second-placed and needed three more points to secure a fourth successive title win.

A brace from Hussein El Shahat after an Ali Maaloul opener carried the giants to a 3-1 success against Arab Contractors on Wednesday night, which confirmed their success. The chasing pack defeated Ismaily 3-1, but the leader’s result means Khaled Galal’s team can’t usurp Lasarte’s troops.

The Uruguayan coach emphasized the significance of the triumph but stressed the importance of not resting on their laurels.

“It is a very important title. The team went through tough moments, we deserve this trophy. Celebrate and enjoy these moments,” Lasarte told Al Ahly TV.

“The most important thing is having long term plans. I know how much the fans are waiting for titles.”

Al Ahly had to claw back a seemingly unassailable deficit in overtaking rivals Zamalek, and Lasarte pointed out his side’s doggedness in not giving up in the title race.

“When I arrived the points difference with the leaders was 17 points so I think we did a good job. We had a precise goal,” he added.

“We have to keep working hard and aspire for new titles.”

Al Ahly will end the season with a home game against runners-up Zamalek on Sunday, July 28 at Cairo International Stadium.