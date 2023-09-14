'Al Ahly contract ends in 2025' - Tau responds to Mamelodi Sundowns links, Mokwena to step up Mayo chase?

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has opened up about his contract with Al Ahly amid reported interest from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tau has been doing well in Egypt

Linked with return to Downs

Striker responds to rumours

WHAT HAPPENED: Tau has been linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League defending champions Sundowns.

The latter have several injuries, especially in their midfield and attacking departments, something that coach Rhulani Mokwena is keen to address as fast as possible.

The South Africa international seemed like one of the possible solutions at Downs, but not anymore if his recent interview is anything to consider.

WHAT HE SAID: "Look, I still have a contract with Alhy that runs until 2025," the Bafana Bafana star told Mozzart Sport.

Tau went on to reveal what is expected of them, "We won five trophies last season, and so this season we're also going to try to do the same. I'm happy to be competing in these major tournaments. Ahly is a big club and they always try to win.

"In Al Ahly, whatever you have achieved when it comes to the following season, it does not count, and you will have to start again."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 29-year-old explained why he ditched Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for the Red Devils, "The only thing that I wanted so much was to play football; I could not stand sitting on the bench and waiting irrespective of the continent that I was on. All I wanted was to play and to be happy to be on the pitch again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The latest revelation by Tau means Mokwena will have to look elsewhere to bolster his attacking department.

Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo has been linked with a move to the Brazilians. It will be vital for Sundowns to make an addition owing to the number of competitions they are taking part in.

Apart from the domestic competitions, the South African champions are also in the Caf Champions League and the African Football League.

WHAT NEXT: While Tau hopes to continue delivering at Al Ahly, Mokwena has pressure to win more silverware this season.