Al Ahly confirm Mosimane as new head coach

The accomplished tactician has found a new home after ending his eight-year spell with Masandawana

announced Pitso Mosimane as their head coach on Thursday afternoon.

The 56-year-old tactician was expected to join the Egyptian champions after he resigned as head coach on Wednesday.

The Red Devils have now confirmed the arrival of Mosimane, who has replaced Swiss coach Rene Weiler.

"The club's board of directors decided in its meeting today, Thursday, 01-10-2020, headed by Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, to approve what was mentioned in the memorandum submitted by the Planning Committee in coordination with the general supervisor of the ball, which included the following."

"Termination of the contractual relationship with Mr. Rene Weiler, coach of the first football team, in accordance with the terms of his contract with the club due to the difficulty of achieving his urgent demands, which were not included in the contract clauses and contradict the interest and stability of the team at this important stage, as well as the players' need to focus and prepare Powers for the next stage," a club statement read.

Weiler has been dismissed by the Al Ahly despite having led the team to Egyptian Premier League and Super Cup glory this season.

The 47-year-old also guided the Red Devils to the Egyptian Cup quarter-finals where they will face Abou Qir Fertilizers and Caf semi-finals where they have been pitted against 's .

Al Ahly revealed that Mosimane will bring his own assistant coach, physical trainer and performance analyst.

"The contract with Mr. Pitso Mosimane, South African Technical Director of the first football team, as of tomorrow, Friday, 02-10-2020, for a period of two seasons, with his assistant, which includes a general coach, a physical trainer and a performance analyst."

"Also joining the device is Captain Sami shirts assistant coach. And Belgian Michel Yancon, coach of the goalkeepers, who were kept on, and Captain Sayed Abdel Hafeez continued as director of the ball," another statement read.

Mosimane's first match in charge of the team will be against Al Mokawloon in a league match on Sunday.