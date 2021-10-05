Al Ahly confirm Bafana Bafana star Tau is back in full training

Since returning to Egypt from the last Fifa international football period, the 27-year-old has been battling for fitness

Al Ahly have confirmed Percy Tau has started participating in full training with his teammates as he nears total recovery from injury.

Tau suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Bafana Bafana last month.

The 27-year-old is not part of the Bafana group currently in camp as he has been recovering at his club.

But Al Ahly confirmed that he is back in training with the rest of the squad beginning on Monday.

“Our South African winger, Percu Tau, participated in the team’s full training session on Monday at El Tetsh,” Al Ahly said in a statement.

“Tau completed fitness exercises and took part in several training drills with the ball. The Red Eagles continued their preparations for the opening game of the 2021/22 Caf Champions League campaign against Niger’s Union Sportive de la Gendarmerie Nationale [USGN].”

If he recovers in time, Tau could feature in the October 16 trip to Niger where they begin their Caf Champions League title defence.

The Cairo giants continued preparing for USGN on Tuesday and with more than 10 days remaining before they play their opponents from Niger, Tau could have recovered by then.

“Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly’s head coach, held a meeting with his players before the start of the training session at El Tetsh,” the club said.

“Today’s session started with intense fitness training, then the players took part in different ball exercises that included build-up drills, passing moves and crossing practice. The session was rounded off with a strong practice match on a reduced-size pitch.

“Our players, Walid Soliman, Karim Fouad, Mohamed Mahmoud and Mohamed Hany carried out a shooting drill after the training. Also, Mosimane held an individual talk with our playmaker Mohamed Magdy Afsha and our winger Salah Mohsen after the training, as part of his individual meetings with the players during pre-season preparations.”

If Tau plays against USGN, it would be his Al Ahly debut after joining the club from Brighton & Hove Albion in August.