Al Ahly coach Mosimane tests positive for coronavirus

The accomplished tactician will now miss the Red Devils' match against Ghazl El Mahalla

have announced that their head coach Pitso Mosimane has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after the experienced tactician masterminded a 3-1 win over Misr Lel Makkasa in the opening match of the 2020/21 Egyptian Premier League season last weekend.

The Egyptian champions stated that Mosimane will self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

More teams

"Al Ahly's head coach Pitso Mosimane tested positive for Covid-19‚" the club statement read on Wednesday afternoon.

"Mosimane will follow the Ministry of Health’s protocol for Covid-19 and will be self-isolated at home."

This means Mosimane will now miss the Red Devils' league encounter against Ghazl El Mahalla which is scheduled to be played on Friday.

In his absence, the team will be under the guidance of Mosimane's assistants, Cavin Johnson and Samy Komsan.

Mosimane has had a great start to his tenure as Al Ahly coach having ended the club's seven-year wait for the Caf title last month.

The 56-year-old masterminded a 2-1 win over Egyptian rivals in an enthralling final at Cairo International Stadium.

The man nicknamed Jingles then guided the Red Devils to a 3-2 victory over El Geish on penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Egyptian Cup final earlier this month.

As a result, Al Ahly completed a treble in the 2019/20 season with the club having also clinched the Egyptian Premier League title under Swiss coach Rene Weiler.

Weiler was replaced by Mosimane with a few matches left in the league and the South African mentor added the Egyptian Cup and Champions League title to Al Ahly's trophy cabinet.

Article continues below

Prior to joining Al Ahly, Mosimane won a domestic treble with as the Tshwane giants clinched the Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy, Telkom Knockout Cup and Nedbank Cup.