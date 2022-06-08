Al Ahly coach Mosimane: South Africa must investigate lack of ‘white boys’ coming into PSL

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician has questions on youth development in South Africa

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has stated there is a “need to investigate” why many 'white players' do not make it to professional football in South Africa.

Former players like Eric Tinkler, Matthew Booth, Bradley Carnell, Gavin Lane, Dillon Sheppard and Neil Tovey had become household names in the PSL.

“In the schools the white boys are playing football. Why are white boys not playing football in the PSL? But there's so many white boys playing football,” said Mosimane as per Sport 24.

“My son is 13, and he's playing against talented white players. I asked myself, why do we not have them in the [senior] teams? What is the problem? We need to investigate that. We need to check on those things.

“I am trying to change things. I am not trying to say that I will be successful, but I will try - and if you are doing the right things, you are bound to be successful. The white boys are playing in those schools - they must come through the system.”

SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn tries to explain why he thinks 'white players' don't make it to the professional ranks in huge numbers.

“I don't think it's a case of black players being more talented than white players, I think it has everything to do with the mental side of it,” Donn told IOL.

“There is probably just a mental block for white players that probably this league or this country isn't for us and luckily for me I don't see it like that and I'm exposed to diverse cultures.

“Being in the football space, you get exposed to every race and culture so I love being the guy that's showing everyone that this space is for everyone, I enjoy having brothers of every race.



“I think it's a very controversial subject of course but I just think a lot of white players tend to swerve more towards rugby or cricket and I know this because that's what happened to some of my friends.



“I think there's also a significant group of people that opt to redirect their efforts towards education and university rather than making sacrifices and pursue a career in football.”