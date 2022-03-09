Al Ahly coach Mosimane makes a huge promise after signing new contract

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has reacted to signing a new contract with the reigning African champions.

The ex-Bafana Bafana coach penned a new two-year deal on Tuesday following months of speculation about his future.

Having already won back-to-back Caf Champions League titles and Caf Super Cups, as well as the Egyptian Premier League in the previous season, Mosimane has promised to achieve “the best” with the Cairo giants.

“The best is yet to come, the team hasn’t settled after two-and-a-half years, but fortunately or unfortunately we still have to keep winning the titles. Insha-Allah, the best is yet to come,” said Mosimane as per iDiski Times.

Mosimane has also guided Al Ahly to bronze medals at two Fifa Club World Cup appearances and this season he still has the league title and the Caf Champions League as major trophies to play for.

The Cairo giants arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group A clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

They go into this match fresh from taking control of the Egyptian Premier League table with a 3-0 win over Pyramids on Tuesday.

It capped a good day for Mosimane who had just extended his Al Ahly contract.

“The team played very well, we won the game [against Pyramids] that we’ve been struggling to win for the past 15 months and we won it convincingly,” Mosimane said.

“But the biggest part is to thank ‘Captain Bibo’ for the confidence he has in me – him and his board for believing in me and offering me a new contract, that we just signed.

“I’m happy to be with Al Ahly, even before the contract. Thanks to the players, thanks to the technical team, thanks to the staff, even the last one who is cleaning the floor. Thanks to everybody who is taking care of the pitch.

Article continues below

“Thanks to the staff, my technical team and of course my family. Thanks to the supporters of Al Ahly for supporting me, for me believing in me – not today because we won but ever since I’m here.”

Saturday’s match against Sundowns comes two weeks after Al Ahly lost 1-0 to Masandawana in Cairo.