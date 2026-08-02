Al-Ahly close to Marcelino: a single condition delays the official announcement

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia are pressing on with negotiations to hand Spain's Marcelino Garcia the reins of the first team. The Spaniard would replace Germany's Matthias Jaissle as the club shape up for the new season.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Al-Ahli's management have tabled a two-year contract worth up to 12 million euros a year, hoping to convince Marcelino to lead the new sporting project.

Marcelino is keen to take on the challenge, but he has laid down one key condition before he puts pen to paper. He wants to bring his entire coaching staff with him, and the two parties are still thrashing that out.

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One member of that staff remains reluctant to move to Saudi Arabia, Aouna explained, and the hold-up has delayed a final agreement.

Al-Ahli, though, will not let the talks drag on. Should nothing be settled with Marcelino soon, they expect to open discussions with other coaches in the coming days.