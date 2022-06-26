Al Ahly issues Bafana Bafana star Tau's injury update

The 28-year-old’s time at the Cairo giants has often been disrupted by fitness issues and that has even irked his national team coach

Al Ahly have announced that Percy Tau has suffered an injury in his quadriceps and will be out for a month.

The latest injury marks another episode of the player being injured during his spell at the Cairo giants.

After featuring for 73 minutes in Wednesday’s 2-1 Egyptian Premier League victory over Ghazl El Mehalla, Tau picked up the latest injury on Friday during preparations for the Egyptian Cup fixture against Pyramids.

“Ahmed Abu Abla, the team’s doctor, announced that the x-ray which Percy Tau underwent revealed that the player suffers from an injury in his quadriceps and is expected to be out for a month,” Al Ahly announced in a statement.

“Tau picked up an injury on Friday during the team’s training preparations for Sunday’s game against Pyramids F.C. in the quarter-finals of the Egyptian Cup.”

Since joining Al Ahly before the start of the current season, Tau’s time in Cairo has been injury-blighted.

He even missed the Fifa Club World Cup in February due to fitness issues and was absent when Bafana Baana played Guinea and France in international friendly matches in March.

Back then, Bafana coach Hugo Broos expressed concern about Tau’s proneness to injuries.

“He's injured again. It's becoming a little problem with Percy,” said Broos as per Sport 24.

“He had his problems with his transfer to Al Ahly [from Brighton], so he wasn't ready for the two [World Cup qualifying] games [against Zimbabwe and Ghana, where Tau played not without being 100% fit].

“He went to Al Ahly, and then he was injured for the two games against Ethiopia. Because of that injury in the two last games against Ghana and Zimbabwe, he was not 100%.

“Now he's injured again. I hope one day it will stop with him. He's a very important player for us. But I'm also a bit afraid if that goes on, we will have a problem with Percy for June. Again, he will be out for weeks with a knee problem, so that is not a good thing for us.”

Tau has managed 17 league games for Al Ahly this season, scoring five goals, all coming from three games in October and November 2021.