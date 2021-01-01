'Al Ahly are always required to win' - Mosimane eyes more silverware after Caf Super Cup triumph

The 56-year-old mentor revealed how he managed to mastermind a win over the Oranges after a frustrating first-half

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has set his sights on winning more trophies with the Red Devils after guiding the team to the 2019/20 Caf Super Cup with a 2-0 win over RS Berkane.

The Egyptian champions won the continental trophy against the Moroccan side in a game played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday evening.

It was Mosimane's third major trophy at the club, having guided the team to last season's Egyptian Cup and Caf Champions League title.

The Red Devils' two goals were netted by attackers Mohamed Sherif and Salah Mohsen in the second half, after Mosimane's side were frustrated by the Oranges in the first half.

“We weren’t good enough in the first-half and the first part of the second half,” Mosimane told the media after masterminding a victory over the Caf Confederation Cup champions.

“I didn’t give them instructions to play long balls, but I asked them to calm down and play on the ground in the second-half. From then the performance improved a lot and we scored the two goals."

Mosimane, who won 11 major trophies with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns between 2012 and 2020, is keen to ensure that the Red Devils retain the Champions League title, Egyptian Premier League trophy and Egyptian Cup this term.

“This is Al Ahly. We are always required to win. Now that we have won the African Super Cup, from the next match the fans will demand us to win the league, the African Champions League and all the tournaments,” he concluded.

Al Ahly have now completed the continental double for the 2021 season having won both Champions League and Super Cup.

They are scheduled to take on Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis in the two-legged semi-final tie next month, but before that, Red Devils will face ENPPI SC in the Egyptian Cup round of 16 on June 4.

Mosimane's side is placed second on the Egyptian Premier League standings - 13 points behind leaders, Zamalek, but Al Ahly have five games in hand.