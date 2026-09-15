Al-Ahli warned ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns FIFA Intercontinental Cup showdown - 'There is an urgent need to find immediate solutions'

The Saudi Pro League outfit is scheduled to take on the reigning African champions in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on Saturday, September 19.

Although Al-Ahli secured their place in the showpiece event with a narrow 1-0 victory over Auckland FC, their recent domestic performances have left much to be desired. The team initially enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with four consecutive wins, but that momentum has evaporated quickly.

A significant decline in form has seen the Saudi giants suffer disappointing defeats to Al-Kholood (3-1), fierce rivals Al Hilal (3-0), and Al Qadsiah (3-2). While they managed high-scoring wins against Al-Riyadh and Al-Hazem, a record of just two victories in their last five league outings has seen them slide to sixth place in the table.

Then, on Monday evening, The Royals were in AFC Champions League action against the lowest ranked team in the competition, Uzbek outfit Pakhtakor FC, but only managed to salvage a draw.

This volatile stretch has raised major red flags for pundits and supporters alike, particularly concerning the team's ability to remain compact against top-tier opposition like Mamelodi Sundowns.

The technical staff under head coach Marino Pusic are now under immense pressure to stabilize a backline that appears increasingly porous.

With the final looming, the focus has shifted toward how Al-Ahli can rectify these systemic issues before facing a Sundowns side known for their clinical attacking transitions.

Experts believe that without a radical shift in defensive discipline, the Saudi side risks being overwhelmed on the global stage, potentially turning a prestigious final into a nightmare scenario for the Jeddah-based club.

Prominent Saudi pundits Ahmed Al-Harbi, Hussein Abdul Ghani, and Mohammed Noor have all voiced their concerns regarding the team's current trajectory.

"Repeated tactical errors and a lack of line organization will cost the team dearly against clubs with potent attacking lines capable of exploiting spaces with maximum efficiency," Al-Harbi declared, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

Former player Hussein Abdul Ghani highlighted a specific weakness in the engine room that is leaving the back four exposed to constant danger.

"The lack of firm coverage in front of the defensive line and losing the ball too easily places the defenders under constant pressure... There is an urgent need to find immediate solutions to restore balance to this vital area," Abdul Ghani noted.

Adding to the chorus of concern, Mohammed Noor questioned the physical and technical readiness of the squad for such a high-stakes encounter.

"The same thing will happen against Sundowns in the Intercontinental Cup," Noor remarked.

"Al-Ahli is suffering from an unstable technical level, and the players are not physically ready—this is my expectation."

With these warnings ringing in their ears, the Al-Ahli coaching staff faces a race against time to fix the glaring issues before the whistle blows on September 19.







