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Edouard MendyGetty
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia protects Mendy in "the director and goalkeeper dispute", and denies accusations of interference

Transfers
E. Mendy
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Senegal

The Senegalese star will not leave

Saudi press reports have laid bare the truth behind the recent chatter linking Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a departure from Al-Ahli and a return to the English Premier League.

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Saudi newspaper "Al-Watan" quoted sources inside Al-Ahli as saying the idea of Mendy leaving is not on the table within the "Elite" club's management at present. The goalkeeper is staying put, they confirmed, and everything doing the rounds on the matter is untrue.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

Mendy's future had sparked a wave of controversy in recent days. Reports linked his name with an exit during the ongoing summer transfer window, despite the fact he remains under a valid contract with the club.

The denial comes after some reports pointed to internal disputes and to the desire of Al-Ahli sporting director Roy Pedro for the goalkeeper to leave, on the grounds that he had interfered in matters beyond his technical role within the team, quite apart from his form on the pitch.

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The Senegal international remains one of the key pillars of the Al-Ahli squad. The coaching staff have leaned on him as first-choice goalkeeper in domestic and continental competitions since he arrived.

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