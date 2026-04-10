Al-Ahli Jeddah has escalated its stance, aligning with Al-Hilal’s approach after the Al-Fayha dispute

Al-Ahli Jeddah have decided to follow in the footsteps of their traditional rivals Al-Hilal, after a refereeing controversy marred their Saudi Roshen League match against Al-Fayha.

The match, played on Wednesday at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium in the 29th round of the Roshen League, ended 1-1.

Several controversial decisions prompted the club to issue a scathing statement criticising the referee and demanding access to the referee–VAR communications.

According to the Saudi daily Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, the club is weighing the option of hiring elite foreign refereeing crews to officiate its remaining Roshen League fixtures this season.

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The move is designed to guarantee the highest refereeing standards in the title race.

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney said the fourth official told him to focus on the AFC Champions League, not the domestic Roshen League, a version supported by coach Matthias Jaissle.

The draw has complicated Al-Ahli’s title hopes in the Roshen League, as they now trail leaders Al-Nassr—who have played one game fewer—by four points and are two points behind second-placed Al-Hilal.

Earlier, Al-Hilal had made the same request for foreign referees to officiate all their remaining Roshen League matches.