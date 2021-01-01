Al Ahli Benghazi vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers resume continental business with an assignment away in Libya as they push to maintain an unbeaten run in this competition

Orlando Pirates will be seeking to hold on to their Caf Confederation Cup Group A lead when they clash with Al Ahli Benghazi at Martyrs of February Stadium on Sunday.

Having so far drawn 0-0 against ES Setif, before edging Enyimba FC 2-1 at home, Pirates are on top of their group, enjoying a one-point lead.

They now have their second away match coming up, this time in Libya where they come up against Al Ahli Benghazi, who are third in Group A after winning their last match against Setif.

A win for Pirates will see them extending their lead while a defeat would dislodge them from the top spot.

Game Al Ahli Benghazi vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, April 4 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News

The Libyans have not updated their injury or suspension situation in their camp.

Nevertheless, Pirates will have to be on the lookout for striker Jibreel Alwadawi who has been in fine form both Al Ahli Benghazi's domestic matches.

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer faces a tough situation as he goes into battle with a severely depleted squad.

The Buccaneers will be without captain Happy Jele, Innocent Maela, Thabang Monare, Deon Hotto and Thabiso Monyane as the injury woes add to a season where Pirates have been battling fitness issues, especially up front.

Vice-captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is expected to be back, while Thembinkosi Lorch is still out.

It is not yet clear if goalkeeper Richard Ofori will be available for the match after missing the team's last two games, as well as Ghana's recent international matches.

Siyabonga Mpontshane has been preferred by coach Zinnbauer of late and could guard goal on Sunday.

Also, the fitness status of Frank Mhango and Jean-Marc Makusu has not been updated as the two have been battling injuries of late.

Match Preview

Sunday's match will be the first time for a Libyan club to host a Caf club match since 2010.

The North African country has not been able to host international matches due to a volatile political situation.

It is also the first-ever meeting between Pirates and Al Ahli Benghazi.

The Buccaneers arrive in Libya fresh from suffering defeat in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs in what was their last match.

They face an Al Ahli Benghazi side which has lost once in their last five games, a record of four wins and a defeat.

Zinnbauer's men have managed three victories, a draw and a defeat in their last five outings.