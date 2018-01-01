Al Ahli Benghazi v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana travel to Cairo hoping to return with a positive result as they look to claim a spot in the Caf Champions League group stages

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to leave Cairo with a healthy advantage heading into the second leg as they take on Al Ahli Benghazi on Sunday evening.

Due to the political unrest in Libya, Al Ahli have been forced to host their games in Egypt. But this should not deter the Libyan’s as they are likely to still trouble the former African champions.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has already admitted that not much is known about their opponents and together with a spate of injuries to some of their top players, it could be a difficult task.

However, Masandawana will count on their previous experience in the competition as they look to walk away with something positive.

Mosimane’s men will also be concerned by the fact that they have only registered one win in their last six Caf Champions League games away from home.

Game Al Ahli Benghazi v Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, December 16 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will not be shown live in South Africa, but you can catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com N/A

Squads & Team News

Nonetheless, Sundowns have their work cut out, and with the likes of Denis Onyango, Themba Zwane and Ricardo Nascimento out injured, and Rivaldo Coetzee a doubt, Mosimane will be forced to change things around.

Mosimane though is likely to keep faith in Jeremy Brockie, who recently broke his Champions League duck against Leones Vegetarianos, and Sundowns will be hoping for more of the same. With a typical North African clash expected, Brockie’s physicality and hold up play may be just what is needed in order to find a valuable away goal.

Meanwhile, this will be the first meeting between the two sides in all competitions. Al Ahli Benghazi also have several players who have featured for the national team and Sundowns may look to the knowledge that some of their Bafana Bafana players have acquired following their battle against the Libyan national team.

Match Preview

A cause for concern for the home side will be their lack of competitive action. While they were able to overcome Nouadhibou in the preliminary round, they have not been active domestically since June of this year.

This is a stark contrast to the Brazilians, who not only have had to deal with a hectic schedule over the past year, but are currently on a 25 match unbeaten run in the league.